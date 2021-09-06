RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

High unemployment major cause of robberies - Police Commander COP Doku

The Commanding Officer of the Police Service Workshop at the Ghana Police Service, COP Ebenezer Francis Doku has attributed the rising cases of armed robbery cases to the high unemployment rate in the country.

He believes the low level of formal education among the youth that leads to insecurity due to the hardships also contribute to robbery.

Speaking to the media in the Eastern Region over the weekend, COP Ebenezer said "What basically accounts for insecurity in our communities is about lack of jobs and also when people don’t take to the education they find themselves in the streets and naturally that must look for something feed on."

He said it is crucial for Ghanaians to be educated to help curb robberies to avoid any insecurity in the country.

"And so the basic thing is for us to get them back to school, once they are in school these robbery activities will stop," he added.

