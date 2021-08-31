The slain journalist working with a crew from the London-based Muslim TV (MTA International), was in the country to work on a documentary assessing Ghana's peace and security when he met his untimely death.

The police said the reporter and another victim were traveling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GT 7405- 16 when they were attacked between Mpaha Junction and Sarikyekura on the Buipe-Tamale Highway.

Mahama speaking on the highway robbery extended condolences to the family and MTA International, following the profound loss of Taalay Ahmed.

He said: "It is truly ironic that a journalist working on a documentary on peace and security should die from an incident of highway robbery, which has become symptomatic of the violent crime currently consuming our country."

According to him, the now rampant criminal activity of armed robbers in the northern parts of the country is a cause for great concern, "as they are fast becoming a daily occurrence. In recent times, these armed robbers have become so emboldened that they not only terrorize road users in the night but in the daytime as well."

"Indeed, just days after this tragic incident, armed robbers, according to news reports, in broad daylight, attacked motorists traveling on the Bolgatanga-Walewale highway robbing them of all their valuables," he stressed.

During Mahama's recent tour of the five regions in the north of the country to thank the people for their support in the 2020 elections, he met with chiefs, stakeholders, opinion leaders, and religious leaders who mentioned insecurity on the highways as one of the key matters of concern.

Mahama further re-echoed his call on the government to urgently address the worrying development. No one could have imagined that the tragic death of this journalist would follow so soon.

"We note also that despite the low morale of many of our police personnel due to the lack of adequate crime-fighting logistics, the Ghana Police Service remains one of the best in Africa and when given all the support, can secure our highways and ensure security for all our people.

"We, therefore, call on the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government to take urgent steps to address the deteriorating security situation in the country so that our people can feel safe to go about their daily activities.