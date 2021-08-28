RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Tamale-Buipe road: Foreign journalist with Muslim TV killed in robbery attack

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A gang of armed men has killed a journalist with Muslim TV (MTA International), Taalay Ahmed, on the Tamale-Buipe road.

Muslim TV MTA International journalist, Taalay Ahmed
According to the police, the reporter and another victim were traveling in a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GT 7405- 16 when they were attacked between Mpaha Junction and Sarikyekura on the Buipe-Tamale Highway on Monday.

"On reaching a section of the road at Sarikyekura, a number of armed men suddenly emerged from the bush and opened fire at the vehicle, deflating some of the vehicle's tyres in the process and forcing the vehicle to stop. Some of the bullets penetrated the vehicle and hit the two, who sustained gunshot wounds in the process. The armed men then robbed them of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money and fled," the police said.

The police stated that the armed men robbed the journalist and his crew of their mobile phones and an unspecified amount of money and fled into the bush.

The police said: "The victims were rushed to Buipe polyclinic by police for treatment and were later transferred to Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment, but on arrival, victim Taalay Ahmed was pronounced dead."

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Tamale Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

