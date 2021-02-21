The tension among members of the Zongo community in the Volta Regional capital follows the demise of former Volta Regional Chief Imam, Umoro Danjimah Hamzah.

The bone of contention has been about who succeeds him to lead the Muslim community in the region.

According to Myjoyonline.com, one party believes Alfas Anas, who served as the first deputy Imam to the deceased should occupy the position, while the other party is opposed to this.

Regardless of this, Alfas Anas was subsequently installed as the Regional Chief Imam, a development the other faction completely disapprove of and there has since been a power struggle over who leads prayers at the central mosque, the news outlet reported.

It further reported the Ho Municipal Action Police Commander, Alexander Adade Yeboah as having indicated that the Ho Municipal Security Council advised that the mosque be closed to the public to forestall possible violence.

The Ho new Zongo community now has prayers outside the mosque as a result of the closure of the mosque.

Chief Imam Alfas Anas whose leadership position of the Muslim community is being challenged has described this development as unfortunate.

“I have been leading prayers in this mosque since 2005. All those who are opposing to me, they follow me. So my appeal is peace and truth”, he said.

However, not all members of the Muslim community in the region are happy about the development which may taint their image as arguably the most peaceful Muslim community in Ghana.

Suhailu Mohammed Kidza, a youth at the Ho New Zongo who express disappointment in the unfolding development called on the national hierarchy of the Muslim community to call the feuding factions to order and resolve the pending issues amicably for peace to prevail.

“All the Ulama’s have agreed that Anas should be the Volta Regional Chief Imam. We were here when a chief from the old Zongo came and said he will not accept it and that his own brother should take over the position,” he said.