Ho Nursing Training College allegedly forcing students to take covid-19 vaccines or forfeit exams

Following a tipoff, the news outlet spoke with some students of the college and they corroborated the story.
Information gathered by Pulse.com.gh has it that authorities of the Ho Nursing Training College are compelling students to take the covid-19 vaccines against their will, making some of them leave the school.
According to the students who spoke on condition of anonymity, although the school authorities have not explicitly directed them to take the vaccines or expelled anyone for failing to do the same, they have strategically resorted to the inspection of vaccination cards before students are allowed to sit in class with their colleagues who have been vaccinated.
Also, the school authorities have allegedly warned that students who fail to submit themselves to be vaccinated will not be allowed to participate in the forthcoming practical examinations.
The situation is creating tension among the students as some of them had to take the vaccines against their will out of fear of being expelled from the school or forfeiting their exams.
Meanwhile, some students have vowed not to be forced into taking the vaccine against their will, and are prepared to leave the school if push comes to shove.
One of the students who spoke with Pulse.com.gh recounted how a colleague of hers was embarrassed in class by a female tutor for failing to take the vaccine.
She explained that the said tutor came to the class and asked if everyone present had been vaccinated, but the female student was the only odd one in the class. The tutor then got furious after she owned up, and screamed at her until the student walked out of the class.
“We can choose to take it and stay in the school or we don’t take it then we sack ourselves. So, one of the students has gone home within the week. Because they were forcing it on her and she said she would rather stop the school than be forced to take the vaccine,” said one of the students who spoke with Pulse.com.gh.
“Some people who feared being prevented from participating in the practical exam have taken it for lack of no option,” she added.
According to the frustrated students, the school authorities claimed that students who have not been vaccinated have the potential to infect those that have taken the vaccine already, hence the need to ensure everyone is vaccinated.
At the time of writing this story, Pulse.com.gh could not speak with the authorities of the Ho Nursing Training College for a response to the allegations by the students as calls to the school were unanswered.
