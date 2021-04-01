Ho Nursing Training College allegedly forcing students to take covid-19 vaccines or forfeit exams

Meanwhile, some students have vowed not to be forced into taking the vaccine against their will, and are prepared to leave the school if push comes to shove.

One of the students who spoke with Pulse.com.gh recounted how a colleague of hers was embarrassed in class by a female tutor for failing to take the vaccine.

She explained that the said tutor came to the class and asked if everyone present had been vaccinated, but the female student was the only odd one in the class. The tutor then got furious after she owned up, and screamed at her until the student walked out of the class.

“We can choose to take it and stay in the school or we don’t take it then we sack ourselves. So, one of the students has gone home within the week. Because they were forcing it on her and she said she would rather stop the school than be forced to take the vaccine,” said one of the students who spoke with Pulse.com.gh.