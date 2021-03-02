The Service said a total of 494,530 candidates out of 533,693 candidates were qualified to be placed into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training Schools.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GES, Ms. Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said "all such students are therefore to do self-placement to select from available schools.

o access the placement platform, candidates are to obtain a placement pin code from an approved vendor, log onto the site www.cssps.gov.gh, enter the 10-digit index number and add 20 as the year of completion."

Prospective Senior High School (SHS) students who wrote the BECE a few months ago can now check their results online or phone at the comfort of their home.

These are the information of detailed documents that one needs to be able to check their results either on phone by SMS or via the internet.

Candidate's name

Candidate Index number (This is the examination index number which you used for writing the exams.)

BECE results from checker PINs (Candidate will have to buy the results checker pins at available stores)

How to buy SHS Placement Checker using Mobile Money

Dial mobile money short code (*170#)

Select MoMo pay and pay the bill

Select Pay bill

Select General payment

Answer the prompts as indicated

How to check BECE placement results by phone through SMS