I cannot be blamed for the hardships in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

Commissioning a party office in the Juaben Constituency in the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo said he needs the support of Ghanaians to turn things around.

He said “I admit that Ghanaians are going through difficult times, some people are trying to say that it is my fault but you know that is not the case. I am hopeful that if you all support the vision of this government, we will be able to turn things around.”

He also charged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are attending the party’s National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi to be disciplined.

“The party is having its national delegates conference. Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want. The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office. All Ghanaians are observing the conference. I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves.”

“Let’s comport ourselves to ensure everything goes on smoothly. No party has been able to do what we have been able to do by organizing constituency, and national delegates conferences. We are also proving to Ghanaians that we are pioneers of democracy. I am therefore appealing to you all to be disciplined especially as it is happening in our stronghold.”