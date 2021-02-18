According to him, the number of jobs created by the government was around that figure, as of September last year.

Mr. Baffour Awuah said this when he appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Wednesday.

“The last time we reported was in September 2020 and the figure was around three million jobs,” he stated.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

Asked to give details of the jobs created in the last four years, the Minister-designate said he will make the relevant figures available to the committee later.

There, however, appeared to be some discrepancies between the figures he gave and what was contained in his handing over notes.

In his handing over notes, Mr. Baffour Awuah said 2.7 million jobs had been created, with a further breakdown.

The notes captured 2.3 million jobs created under the Planting for Food and Jobs programme and 350,000 jobs in the public sector.

Asked to explain the reason for the difference in figures, he said the handing over notes were prepared in June, insisting he cannot lie about the figures.

“I cannot come before this committee and lie to the committee. I have indicated my readiness to supply you with the information by close of day.”

“If I was given the chance to update handing over notes, this would not be the figure you would have,” the Minister-designate for Employment added.