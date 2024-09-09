‘I can’t wait for showdown in court’ - Ablakwa reacts to Freddie Blay's lawsuit

In response, the MP expressed surprise, noting that it is unusual for a former Deputy Speaker to face difficulty locating an MP.

He reiterated his commitment to reclaiming the Labadi Beach Hotel beachfront and continuing the fight against state capture.

In a post on social media, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said: “I have gladly instructed my lawyers to respond accordingly and to further inform the court that I am more than ready to personally appear in court at all times. We shall not be intimidated, and absolutely nothing will stop us from reclaiming the beachfront of our Labadi Beach Hotel.”

Freddie Blay sues Okudzeto Ablakwa

In two separate lawsuits, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Freddie Blay and his son, Kwame Blay, sued Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for defamatory publications, falsely implicating them in the alleged theft of state property in July.

While Kwame Blay's lawsuit was solely against the North Tongu MP, Freddie Blay's suit also names Media General and Johnnie Hughes as defendants.

Kwame Blay emphasises that he is a distinct individual from his brother, Kwaw, and has no involvement in the activities of the Polo Beach Club or any entity affiliated with it.

He categorically states that he has never dealt with Loic Devos Jnr, who is currently in a legal dispute with one of his brother's businesses, Press Xpress.

Pulse Ghana

Kwame claims that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's allegations of him stealing state land and being involved in a scheme to cheat Loic are entirely false and have significantly damaged his business and reputation.

Kwame questions why a lawmaker would publicly adjudicate a private dispute and cause public disaffection for one of the parties.

Freddie Blay alleges that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's actions were motivated by malice, given the proximity to elections, and were aimed at ruining his hard-earned reputation.

Okudzeto’s allegations against Freddie Blay and his son

The NDC legislator accused the former National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Freddie Blay and his sons of acquiring interest in portions of the beachfront which has always been under the management of the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Mr Ablakwa further alleged that due to this purchase, the Labadi Beach Hotel has become the only beachfront hotel in the world which does not have exclusive control over its entire beachfront.

In a social media post on Sunday, June 16, Mr Ablakwa reiterated his stance, urging Blay to initiate legal proceedings immediately instead of waiting for an expiration of his one-week ultimatum.