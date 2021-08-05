I haven’t regretted appointing Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor - Akufo-Addo

Nana Akufo-Addo said this at the swearing in of the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, at the Jubilee House today.

“In spite of the unfortunate events that led to the departure of the first occupant of the office, I do not regret making that appointment. On my part as the president of the republic, I ensured that the office was adequately resourced to enable it to carry out its mandate.”

“I am however consoled by the often-cited statement that there is no need of crying over spilled milk. So when the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame on April 16, 2021, nominated Mr. Kissi Agyebeng through Section 13, clause 3 of Article 959 for consideration as the second occupant of the office, I accepted the nomination because his qualifications are clear that he is eminently qualified to occupy the office”, the President said.

Pulse Ghana

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.

Mr Agyebeng was called to the Bar in October 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Dalhouse University and Cornell Law School.