The accused also known as 'Sexy Dondon' who voluntarily made the confession at the district court said he was contracted by some personalities to kill the former MP for the Abuakwa North constituency.

He said the second accused person, Vincent Bosso, was not part of the planning and execution of the MP's death.

He said "I have now given my life to God; I want to tell the truth so that the MP’s family will forgive me".

Ms Arit Nsemoh, presiding magistrate asked him who he was referring to as the contractors or planners of the MP's murder but he said he could not remember their names.

He told the court that he remembered he wrote their names in one of his statements to the police.

During the trial, the prosecutor, Ms Sefakor Batse, a Senior State Attorney, said that the state would call 11 witnesses and also rely on 29 pieces of exhibits to prove its case at the High Court.

The trial is expected to commence at the Accra High Court on March 11, 2019.

She said Asiedu and Bosso planned to go on a robbery spree after arming themselves with a screw driver, scissors, catapult and knife.

The two, she said, left their base on February 8, 2016, to commit the robbery, but due to a misunderstanding about which house to rob, Bosso parted ways with Asiedu and returned home.

Ms Batse stated that Asiedu then boarded a car to Shiashie, scouted the area and picked out Mr Danquah-Adu's house.

The MP, she added, returned home from work at about 11 p.m. and retired to bed.

She added: "Asiedu entered the house at about 1a.m. on February 9, 2019 by scaling the wall. He then used a ladder to climb to the MP’s bedroom porch and entered the bedroom through a window."

She said "Asiedu stabbed the MP in the neck and chest which made him collapse, and later made away with three mobile phones belonging to the MP."

Background

J.B Danquah Adu was stabbed to death on the night of Tuesday, February 9, 2016, at his Shiashie residence in Accra.

The accused Daniel Asiedu and one other person Vincent Bosso, have been charged with murder and abetment of the murder of the late MP.

The suspect, Daniel Asiedu was arrested two days after the incident.