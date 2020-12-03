According to him, all that he has done since assuming office is to try to meet the expectations of all Ghanaians.

Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed some residents of Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua constituency on Wednesday.

“The New Patriotic Party has got the blueprint for the development of Ghana, and it is going to be concretized in Akufo-Addo’s second time as President of the Republic. That is the programme ahead of us and for our country,” the President said.

“…for the four years I have led Ghana, I made some promises to you, and since what I have done so far meet your expectations, then it means that I did not come here to lie to you, I never came to deceive you people of Ghana.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo also assured the people of Nyinahin that the country’s bauxite will be exploited for the benefit of all.

He said plans are underway by the Ghana Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Development Authority to establish an integrated aluminium industry.

“What we are coming to do for the next four years, the people of Nyinahin would be great beneficiaries,” he stated.

“The bauxite which would have been the property of one person would be developed for all to benefit. The Ghana Integrated Bauxite and Aluminium Development Authority will soon be complete for the mining of the bauxite, out of which an industrial revolution would emerge to bring money, jobs and development to Nyinahin.”

Meanwhile, the government has expressed its disappointment in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over bribery allegations made against the President.

A viral video on social media has divided opinions among Ghanaians after it purported Akufo-Addo to have received a bribe of $40,000.

However, a statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, urged Ghanaians and the general public to ignore the claims by their opponents who they say are desperate for power.

The government further expressed shock at the NDC for resorting to fabrications just days to the December 7 polls.

“The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery," a section of the statement said.