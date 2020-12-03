The President has come under the spotlight after a video alleging that he took a bribe of $40,000 went viral.

In a statement, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the President has never taken bribe or even involved himself in anything untoward.

“President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe. The original footage of the incident shows it dearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: NPP to sue media houses televising Akufo-Addo’s alleged bribery video

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The said video has particularly been referenced by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Mahama.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mahama said Akufo-Addo shamelessly took money in a brown paper bag.

“A President shameless enough to accept money in a brown paper bag like a mafia chieftain – Nana has made it clearer than ever that he was only interested in the Presidency so that he could enrich himself, and he was willing to tell any lie to get there,” he wrote.

“You have seen with your own eyes how low Nana has brought Ghana. Rising food prices, youth unemployment, no real development, increasing debt, no future for your children. Do you really want 4 more years of that?”

But reacting to this, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said the allegations of bribery against Akufo-Addo are fabricated.

He accused the NDC and Mahama of waging a campaign of lies by doctoring a video to make the President look bad in the eyes of the public.

“The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery,” the statement from the Information Minister said.

“Characteristic of the NDC’s reliance on waging a campaign of lies, fake news and fabrications, the opposition candidate and his party have now sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving a bribe,” it added.