A viral video on social media has divided opinions among Ghanaians after it purported Akufo-Addo to have received a bribe.

However, the NPP has vehemently denied the allegations and described the video as fake and misleading.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the NPP’s Deputy Campaign Manager, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said it was unethical for the media to be sharing a video that defames the President.

He explained that the said video is from 2016, adding that it was a donation from a supporter to the party’s campaign.

“It’s all over social media. Yesterday, they even dared to show it on a television station. We are coming after that television station,” he said.

“It is defamatory on the President of Ghana. It is unethical and unprofessional. You take old videos of campaign donation and distort it, seeking to make it look like a recent video, come on. Is the NDC too incompetent to fake a video correctly? You want to run a nation and can’t even fake things.”

“Listen to the narrative they attached to the video, that the president took a bribe of $40,000. This in 2016 was equivalent to GHS168,000. Really? And they think that people will believe? Let’s even escalate it to $40,000 at the current rate, that will give GHS230,000. It cannot even buy the engine of the Ford expedition that candidate Mahama took.”

The government also expressed disappointment in what it claims are falsehood being peddled by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement signed by Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, urged Ghanaians and the general public to ignore the claims by their opponents who they say are desperate for power.

The government further expressed shock at the NDC for resorting to fabrications just days to the December 7 polls.

“The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery," the statement said.