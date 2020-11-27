The objective of the ceremony is to get a firm commitment of the candidates to work for a peaceful and open electoral process.

In the Presidential Elections Peace Pact (PEPP) on the theme "Eradicating vigilantism: The role of political parties", the contenders need to show commitment to follow electoral rules and ensure that Ghana stays peaceful after the election.

The two leading candidates are expected to sign the pace on December 3, 2020, and the pact gives comfort that Ghana will continue in peace and stability.

The 2020 PEPP follows the National Peace Council facilitated dialogue on eradicating vigilante violence which led to the NPP and the NDC adopting the code of conduct and the road map for eradicating vigilante violence in Ghana.

This PEPP is being convened by the Office of the National Chief Imam, the NPC, the National House of Chiefs, and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG).

Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the IDEG in an interview with the Daily Graphic said the objective of the high-level meeting which would precede the signing of the PEPP was to convene national leaders who, as peers, would deliberate on the threat of electoral violence to the peace, security, and welfare of the whole country.

He said the signing of the PEPP would serve as an instrument for political leaders to demonstrate integrity and a commitment to pursue the path of justice in electoral disputes and avoid electoral violence.

Here's a copy of the full document on the political vigilantism in Ghana.