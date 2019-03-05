Appearing before the Justice Emile Short Commission, the IGP admitted that he wasn't informed about the covert operations launched by National Security at the residence of the NDC candidate during the election.

“I did not know about it,” Mr Asante-Apeatu told the Commission when asked if his office had prior knowledge about the operations of the masked men on the said day.

During the by-election, the National Security claimed they had intelligence that the NDC candidate had stockpiled arms in his private residence.

READ ALSO: Sam George describes Security Ministers as 'liars with no integrity'

They stormed his residence which is situated close to the La-Bawaleshie polling centre on the day of the poll.

The masked men fired at a crowd that had gathered in front of the candidate’s house and had prevented them from entering the residence.

The shooting temporarily disrupted the election at the polling station.

The Emile Short Commission is looking into the circumstances surrounding the shootings and subsequent chaos during the elections.