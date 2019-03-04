He said both NPP and the NDC have to look at issues critically now and wean themselves off these groups.

John Boadu said this when he appeared at the Justice Emile Short Commission in Accra.

“We as political parties, it will be out of place to provide security particularly if you have groups of people who outnumber the police at a particular place. We’ve had occasions where even voters queuing to vote are prevented from doing so and sometimes the police seem helpless", he said.

READ ALSO: Ofosu Ampofo leaked tape: Politicians are controlling the CID - Asiedu Nketia

“If you take the invisible forces, they are individual groups, not an organ of the party who have sympathies for the NPP…I in person I am a beneficiary of this groupings,” he said.

The Short Commission is looking into the violence that erupted during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in January.

Asked by a member of the Commission, Professor Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu, if he thought political vigilante groups like the Delta Forces among others should continue to exist, Mr. Boadu retorted: “I think that where we are my Lord, no.”