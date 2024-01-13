"I went from digging the ground to sweating in the sun" - Nana Kwame Bediako speaks on wealth accumulation

Nana Kwame Bediako, known for his significant contributions to real estate development and entrepreneurship, expressed his openness about the journey to accumulating his wealth and highlighted the importance of being forthcoming about business endeavors, partnerships, and financial practices to foster trust and understanding within the public domain.
In an exclusive interview on JOYNEWS, he emphasized his commitment to transparency and clarified that he has never hidden the origins of his financial success.
According to him, his success was achieved through hard work and dedication, and he has nothing to hide.
“I have some landmarks that you can’t miss. There are buildings, there are zoos. There are things that I’m doing in the country. I’m not saying that I want to hide it. I just built the first private zoo and we are about to open it,"
“I went from digging the ground, by putting the block, putting the concrete, I sweat, I stood in the sun, I built it. I did it.”
The business mogul emphasized the need for individuals, especially the youth should not expect others to hand them success, but must be willing to put in the effort to achieve their goals.
“We always don’t have to sit here and watch somebody come from outside before a building can come up. We can afford to buy buildings. This is the reason why we want to create a middle-income economy.”
He reiterated that his success is the result of hard work, strategic investments, and a dedication to excellence.
