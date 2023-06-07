Ibrahim Mahama donates 500 cement bags to Presec-Legon 1998 year group

The donation was done on behalf of Ibrahim Mahama by his special aide Rafik Mahama.

The donation was done at the school premises, Accra -Legon.

Speaking to the media, Rafik Mahama said Dzata Cement stands for excellence and PRESEC also stands for excellence and also one of the best schools in Sub Sahara Africa.

"We think helping them to critically solve this problem is important to the progress of the student population in the school.

"PRESEC is not the only school we've done this for, but we've done and still doing a lot for various institutions and individuals across the country when it comes to giving back to the community or helping the needy.

"Receiving the items on behalf of the School, the Headmaster expressed his gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama," he said.

David Odjidja indicated that he was excited after engagements with past students resulted in the quest to embark on the project.

According to him, when the project is completed, it will serve a lot of purposes including the organisation of its worship services, and entertainment among others.