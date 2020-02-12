He said he does not care about husbands committing uxoricide in their homes.

"If someone kills his wife, how does that concern me? It is not my responsibility to ensure that couples do not fight at home and if they do, I don’t fix the problems of families in their homes.

"It is not my function to address problems in individual homes as a minister," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

His comment comes in the wake of calls by various interest groups seeking security due to the rampant killings and robbery in the region.

He said, though he is the Regional Minister and in-charge of the security, he can't visit every household to stop husband and wife from fighting.

Osei-Mensah said: "I'm the regional minister and I’m in charge of the general security of the people in Ashanti Region, but I can’t visit every household to stop lovers or couples from fighting. I can't determine what couples do in their homes."

Ruth Ama Eshun, a community health nurse was killed at Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of Ruth Ama Eshun was found a few meters to her home on February 3, 2020.

Reports suggest Ruth was gang-raped and murdered. But these claims have not been confirmed by the police.

Other notable unsolved killings in the region include:

The suspected murder of a 21-year old woman, Augustina Tindanzor at Ahenema Kokoben New site in Kumasi on January 15, 2020.

The murder of a middle-aged woman at Kokoben near Asafo Boakye Hospital in the Ashanti Region.

The killing of Comfort Owusu Afriyie, aka Maame Yaa at the Cedar Crescent Hotel at Denyame in Kumasi.