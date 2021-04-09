Investigate exhumation of bodies by police officer at Gomoa Fawomaye - IGP orders

The Police Administration called on the general public especially the chiefs of Gomoa Fawomaye to remain calm.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Central Regional Police Commander to investigate an allegation that a senior police officer who reportedly exhumed and escaped with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye cemetery in the region.
Pulse Ghana
The Police Administration called on the general public especially the chiefs of Gomoa Fawomaye to remain calm.
The IGP also appealed to the chiefs and people to cooperate with the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong in the investigation.
The traditional leaders of the community have also given the officer identified as Superintendent Robert Cobby a one-week ultimatum to return the corpses or face their wrath.
Reports stated that the officer approached the traditional leaders to buy a piece of land for a project he wanted to undertake.
The chief added that they informed the senior police officer that the land in question was a cemetery and was not up for sale, so he left.
However, interestingly, the chiefs noticed the next day that the police officer and some thugs had invaded the cemetery, demolished and made away with over 10 dead bodies and skeletons.
The chiefs alleged that when they confronted the police officer, he threatened to take them to court.
In a phone interview, Superintendent Robert Cobby said the chiefs and elders of the community were disrespectful to him although he confirmed taking the bodies.
According to the report, the officer failed to disclose where they were taken to and asked the Chiefs and residents to proceed to court if they have any issue with his actions.
At a press conference organized by the angry chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye in the Gomoa West, the traditional leaders appealed to the IGP to call the officer to order for peace to prevail.
They said the police officer has also destroyed the only cemetery the community depends on, adding that the exhumation of the dead bodies has serious spiritual implications to the community.
The families whose dead relatives have been exhumed and taken away by the police officer expressed their anger at the situation.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh