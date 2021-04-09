Investigate exhumation of bodies by police officer at Gomoa Fawomaye - IGP orders

The chief added that they informed the senior police officer that the land in question was a cemetery and was not up for sale, so he left.

However, interestingly, the chiefs noticed the next day that the police officer and some thugs had invaded the cemetery, demolished and made away with over 10 dead bodies and skeletons.

The chiefs alleged that when they confronted the police officer, he threatened to take them to court.

In a phone interview, Superintendent Robert Cobby said the chiefs and elders of the community were disrespectful to him although he confirmed taking the bodies.

According to the report, the officer failed to disclose where they were taken to and asked the Chiefs and residents to proceed to court if they have any issue with his actions.