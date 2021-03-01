"So far as those laws remain in our statute books, we in the police are going to enforce it, he said.

The IGP warned that anyone found to have infringed on the laws of the country would be dealt with without fear or favour.

"If the people of Ghana decide that we are going to legitimise and take it off our books, we are okay with it; but until that is done we will ensure that the laws are complied with," he said.

Speaking at the commissioning of a conference hall for the Central Regional Police Command in Cape Coast, he urged the police to be circumspect in handling cases that involved the LGBT groups.

His comments come after the Ghana Police Service closed down the recently opened office space for LGBT.

LGBT

The new office is located at Ashongman in Accra.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has also stated that the legalisation of same-sex marriage will never happen in his time as President.

READ MORE: We support LGBTQI groups in Ghana - European Union

According to him, "I have said this before, and let me, in conclusion, stress again that it will not be under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legalised in Ghana. It will never happen in my time as President."

He made this known on Saturday, February 27, 2021, when he attended the Installation and Enthronement ceremony of Rt. Rev Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, as the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, at Asante-Mampong, in the Ashanti Region.

This is not the first time the President has publicly made comments about the issue of same-sex marriage in Ghana.