Judge threatens to strike out case of bank staff who allegedly stole customer's GH¢1.2m

The prosecution has been unable to submit the required disclosures, citing the need to amend the charge sheet, provide brief facts, and seek advice from the Attorney-General's (A-G) Department.

The prosecution claimed not to have received any response from the A-G. As a result, the Accra Circuit Court has given the prosecution a final warning to file the necessary disclosures by August 3, 2023, or risk having the case struck out.

The case has been adjourned to August 7, 2023.

Emmanuel Sakyi Afriyie, 25 year-old allegedly committed the crime at the Osu branch of the bank with the help of six accomplices.

Afriyie stole the funds from the accounts of the late Ernest Ako, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) from 1974 to 1978, and a retired High Court judge, Justice Anthony Kofi Adada.

For instance, police prosecutors said in February 2023, Emmanuel Afriyie made a payment of $174.30 or GH¢2,287.69 on the Visa Car account of Rev Cynthia Patricia Asamoah for his online coding course.

He allegedly transferred some of the funds to his own account in another bank, the accounts of his 17 collaborators in various banks, and their mobile money accounts.

He is also accused of using some of the funds to purchase an iPhone 14 Pro Max and a Toyota Camry.

Before Afriyie's arrest, he had intended to sneak away with his girlfriend to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates after purchasing an airline ticket.

However, luck eluded him as, the security authorities acted quickly, laid a trail for him, and apprehended him at the Kotoka International Airport on June 4, 2023.

The accused person is alleged to have carried out fraudulent transactions using his boss' password.

He allegedly discreetly recorded his employer using a mobile phone as she entered her password, and he later examined the clip to determine the password she was using.

Afriyie then transferred the funds from the customers' accounts within two months.

Some of his accomplices were later arrested and brought before a court and held in detention before they were eventually granted bail.

Afriyie is accused of several offences, including conspiracy and theft alongside some of his aides.