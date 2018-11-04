Pulse.com.gh logo
Illegal miners clash in Wa; 20 wounded

The clashes between the "Jamaican youth" and "Z-town" left at least nine people with gunshots wound while the 11 others sustain cutlass wounds.

At least 20 people have been wounded after two youth who are into illegal mining (galamsey) clashed in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The clash was over supremacy for the control over an illegal mining site in the region, Pulse.com.gh understands.

Of the 20 who were wounded in the clashes, 14 has been treated and discharged while six are said to be in critical condition.

Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Peter A. Ndekugri, has confirmed the bloody skirmishes that happened on Friday.

He has vowed to go after the suspects who inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on each other over what is believed to have political undertones.

The leader of the "Jamaican youth,"Alhaji Abdullah Iddriss, has said in an interview that he received a call from one his boys that they were under attack.

“When I got there, five of my boys were in a pool of blood as a result of the gun and cutlass wounds they received. So we took them to the hospital. We were there, and some others were brought," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Release sacked SSNIT IT Manager's passport - Court orders EOCO
Teacher 'cripples' pupil for making noise in class
10 banks in danger of not meeting BoG’s GH¢400m minimum capital
Menzgold is not a financial institution, but we’re here to stay – Nana Appiah Mensah
