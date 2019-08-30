He said his reputation is being unduly dragged in the media for accusations he knows nothing about.

Speaking to the media at the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Adjei said: "The public is simply speaking words of untruth. I regret the way I’m being crucified for nothing,”

He said he had resigned as a director of the company, had given full disclosure to the board of the PPA and at no point did his company have any dealings with B-Molie Enterprise Limited, another company cited in an investigative piece by the freelance journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni.

Reiterating Mr. Adjei's innocence, lawyer for the former CEO, Augustine Obuor said Mr Azure’s piece, titled: “Contracts for Sale”, was far from the facts.

He challenged any company that had bought contracts from TDL to show up and further asked: “Who has bought a contract? Who has bought a contract?”

According to him, it would take no time for the public to realise that his client had done nothing untoward.

Hypothetically, he asked why a person should be held responsible for the misdeeds or otherwise of his clerk, in clear reference to Mr Azure’s video showing a member of staff of TDL purportedly issuing receipts for the alleged sale of contracts.

The expose, which aired on Joy TV revealed that the PPA boss formed a company after he was appointed in 2017 and awarded restrictive tendering contracts to the company.

From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, the company, Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a ¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.