I'm ready to face prosecution if SSNIT hotels sale is corrupt - Elizabeth Ohene

In a piece she titled “Coming out of the hotels,” Elizabeth Ohene addressed the controversy surrounding the sale of shares to Rock City Limited, owned by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

She expressed her bewilderment at the allegations of secrecy and government involvement in the divestiture process, emphasising that the decision to seek a strategic investor was made transparently and without the need for governmental permission.

Ohene highlighted that the SSNIT Board's actions have always been guided by the principle that pension funds are sacred and that every decision could be scrutinised by the public eye.

She assured that the selection of Rock City as the preferred bidder was a clean process, adhering to all rules and regulations.

The Board Chair also addressed the political undertones the issue has taken on, given that it is an election year and the owner of Rock City is a Minister of State.

She clarified that the discussions should focus on whether SSNIT is permitted to find private sector investment for its hotels, rather than on the political affiliations of the bidder.

Ohene's stance comes amidst a campaign led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, who has accused the SSNIT Board and management of various wrongdoings, including abuse of power and lack of transparency.

In response, Ohene has called for all of God's Angels and Ghana's investigative agencies to examine the process and verify its integrity.

In her capacity as Board Chair for SSNIT, Elizabeth Ohene emphasised her commitment to own up and face prosecution should any such investigation establish evidence of corruption in the process.

"Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa claims to have God and Ghana on the side of his campaign, and I would hope all of God’s Angels and Ghana’s investigative agencies, temporal and spiritual, would examine the process and tell the world if they find any irregularity or trace of corrupt practice. Indeed, if they should find any evidence of corruption, I will assume and accept responsibility and expect to be prosecuted," she wrote.

The North Tongu MP alongside his colleagues in the minority organised a massive demonstration against the sale of the hotels to Bryan Acheampong in Accra yesterday.

Ablakwa speaking in an interview with JoyNews during a protest on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, said the move signals the beginning of investigations into the matter.

He said "CHRAJ has written. They have told us that they are investigating the matter. They have also informed us that they have written to all the people who have been named in our petition, that is SSNIT, Honorable Bryan Acheampong and all the others.

"So the investigations are ongoing. They have told us also to hold ourselves in readiness which we are because we have intercepted other documents, including the memos which revealed that the Honorable Bryan Acheampong is offering way below the fair market value."