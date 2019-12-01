The referendum was to seek from Ghanaians whether or not multi-partisan election system must be introduced at the local government level in Ghana.

According to the President, he has instructed the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, to cancel the referendum and withdraw the bill in parliament seeking to made Article 243(1) and Article 553 of the 1992 Constitution.

"It is with deep regret that I have given instruction to the minister for local government and rural development... to abort the process and see to the withdrawal of the bill for the amendment of the constitution, both in respect of Article 243(1 )and Article 553," the president said.

According to him, holding the referendum now will not serve the public interest, "even though I believe a strong campaign for a 'Yes' vote will succeed. "

Per Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution, District Chief Executives for every district are to be appointed by the President with the prior approval of not less than two-thirds majority of members of the assembly present and voting at the meeting.