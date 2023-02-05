ADVERTISEMENT
Increase taxes on sugar-sweetening beverages, cigarettes, and alcohol – Govt told

Reymond Awusei Johnson

As the world marks World Cancer Day, the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) is proposing to the Government of Ghana to increase taxes on cigarette, alcohol, and sugar-sweetening beverages as part of interventions to reduce cancer among the youth.

World Cancer Day
According to health experts, it is very alarming the rate at which cancer is causing premature death among Ghanaian youth.

Recommended articles

“The youth are dying prematurely from cancers and something ought to be done to minimize this. Because, as a developing country, we don’t have adequate resources in treating all cancers, our best bet is to prevent our youth from developing these diseases”, she added.

The youth have been advised to live a healthy lifestyle to minimize the chance of getting any form of cancer.

Though there are no population-based data available for cancer morbidity and mortality patterns in Ghana due to the absence of a population-based cancer registry, health professionals are worried about the rising burden of cancer among the youth.

The report indicates, most males are dying from lung and stomach cancer whiles breast and cervical cancer are also leading causes of cancer death in females.

Some studies have strongly associated cancer with risk factors such as smoking, alcohol, and sugary food intake.

President and Founder of BCI Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai speaking at a forum organized by Breast Care International, a member of UICC to mark World Cancer Day said “taxing these products will help the government get more money to support the cancer control mechanisms in the country”

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) wants the government to implement policies that will restrict access to these products.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
