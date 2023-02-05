Increase taxes on sugar-sweetening beverages, cigarettes, and alcohol – Govt told

“The youth are dying prematurely from cancers and something ought to be done to minimize this. Because, as a developing country, we don’t have adequate resources in treating all cancers, our best bet is to prevent our youth from developing these diseases”, she added.

The youth have been advised to live a healthy lifestyle to minimize the chance of getting any form of cancer.

Though there are no population-based data available for cancer morbidity and mortality patterns in Ghana due to the absence of a population-based cancer registry, health professionals are worried about the rising burden of cancer among the youth.

The report indicates, most males are dying from lung and stomach cancer whiles breast and cervical cancer are also leading causes of cancer death in females.

Some studies have strongly associated cancer with risk factors such as smoking, alcohol, and sugary food intake.

President and Founder of BCI Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai speaking at a forum organized by Breast Care International, a member of UICC to mark World Cancer Day said “taxing these products will help the government get more money to support the cancer control mechanisms in the country”