Independence doesn't mean refusing to listen to wisdom - Peace Council tells EC

Andreas Kamasah

The National Peace Council has issued a stern warning to the Electoral Commission (EC), advising it not to misuse its independence as the country approaches the critical December general elections.

The Council emphasised the importance of the EC being receptive to suggestions aimed at ensuring the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

During a press briefing at the launch of the National Elections Response Group, Malvi Mohammed Bin Salih, a member of the Council, stressed that the EC must consider various perspectives to avoid potential pitfalls. He cautioned that the Commission should not use its autonomous status as a shield to reject valuable input, as doing so could have serious repercussions for the nation’s future.

"Independent they are, yes. But that doesn’t stop them from listening to Ghanaians, listening to the wisdom of our elders, and so on and so forth," said Bin Salih. "They should not, under any circumstances, hide behind the independence to refuse to consult and listen."

He further highlighted the dual responsibility of the EC, stating that their actions could either unite or divide the country. "If they put their act together and do it well, they can put Ghana together and they can place Ghana on a pedestal of peace and progress. But if they don’t act well, they can also break Ghana and posterity will not forgive them if it so happens."

The National Peace Council’s comments come at a crucial time as Ghana prepares for elections that will determine the country's leadership and direction. The Council's call for openness and engagement aims to ensure that the electoral process is credible and accepted by all stakeholders, thus fostering national unity and stability.

