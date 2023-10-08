Information Ministry rebukes attack on UTV studio by alleged thugs

“The Ministry condemns in no uncertain terms any unauthorized entry into media organizations in protest at media content or interference with media work. The right to free expression and the freedom of the media are key pillars of our democracy and must be fiercely protected,” it said.

The Ministry reports that it stands with the police to thoroughly conduct an investigation into the matter. This action was taken following reports received by its Media Monitoring Center, indicating that a group of individuals had entered UTV's studios without authorization to express their dissatisfaction with the content of a live TV program.

“The police subsequently arrested 16 persons at the premises of UTV, and investigations are currently ongoing. The Ministry stands with the police and the courts in the conduct of their duties,”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana