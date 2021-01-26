This comes after ECOWAS agreed cap the cost of the COVID-19 PCR test for citizens from its member states.

The political and economic union came to this agreement during its 58th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The session was held via video conference on Saturday, January 23, 2020, after which a statement was released to the effect.

ECOWAS video conference

“The Authority approves the harmonised ECOWAS Protocol for cross-border movement of persons and goods during the pandemic and caps the cost of COVID-19 PCR test for travel within the region by ECOWAS nationals at a maximum of US$50,” the statement said.

Countries within the ECOWAS region, just like others in other blocs, currently charge varying fees for the COVID-19 PCR test.

For Ghana, passengers arriving from other nations are required to pay a fee of $150 for the mandatory COVID-19 PCR test.

The only ones excluded from the COVID-19 test at the airport are those who have a negative PCR test result that is not over 72 hours old.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has also agreed to set up the Vaccine Revolving Fund for the purpose of securing COVID-19 vaccines.

At a meeting chaired by Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, ECOWAS said the fund will include contributions from governments, development banks, the private sector and other partners.

“The Authority also instructs the ECOWAS Commission and WAHO, in conjunction with Member States, to lead the process of sourcing 240 million doses of preferably WHO-approved vaccines through direct and collaborative approaches to manufacturers, partners and friendly foreign governments that may be willing to sell extra doses that they may have prepurchased.

“The Authority requests the ECOWAS Commission and WAHO to drive the process of supply of vaccines, in line with the COVAX Initiative and taking into account the initiatives of Member States at the continental and international level, to ensure the availability of as many vaccines as possible. Authority also directs that the vaccination campaign should start latest by the end June, 2021,” the statement added.