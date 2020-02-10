The Airbus bribery scandal cited Ghana, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Taiwan as destinations where Airbus, the largest aerospace multinational in Europe, admitted that it paid huge bribes in order to secure contracts.

Mr Dafeamekpor said: ''If the OSP decides to look into this and forms a reasonable basis of suspicion and want to look into it, it is welcome but the question other reasonable Ghanaians will want to ask is that is he moving with the same issue in respect to other allegations of corruption and bribery that has come up in the public domain whether or not referrals has been made."

"His office is empowered to look into every issue of validation that comes up within the public domain or even the private circles''.

His comment follows the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) initiation of formal investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal in which some Ghanaian officials, between 2009 and 2015, were allegedly bribed prior to the acquisition of three C-295 military transport aircraft by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

MP for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

The OSP, led by Mr Martin A.B.K. Amidu, began the investigations on February 4, 2020, on the basis of the referral made to him by the Office of the President.

Airbus was charged with five counts of failing to prevent bribery, having used a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries to land high-value contracts.

In the case of Ghana, the operations were reported to have taken place between 2009 and 2015; during which period John Dramani Mahama served as Vice President and then later as President.

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are playing political football with the issue.