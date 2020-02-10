The court has arraigned the case to February 24.

The contempt case was brought against Mr. Domelevo by Osafo Maafo and four others for surcharging them.

Hearing the matter in-chambers today, Monday, 10 February 2020, Mr Osafo-Maafo’s lawyer, Mr Yaw Oppong was given an hour to argue out his case after which it was adjourned to 24 February 2020 for the lawyer of the defendant to do same.

Auditor General, Daniel Domelovo (Citinewsroom.com)

Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo and four others initiated a contempt application against Mr Domelevo for his refusal to file a response to their appeal against his decision to disallow a $1-million payment made under his supervision to foreign firm Kroll & Associates for apparent no work done.

According to the application filed before an Accra High Court, the Auditor-General’s refusal to file the required documents and reply to their notice and grounds of appeal within the mandatory stipulated time dictated by the rules of the High Court constitutes contempt of the court where the appeal was filed.