Israeli company donates GH¢1 million to support National Cathedral project

Evans Annang

The National Cathedral project has got a boost following the donation of GH¢1 million by LESCO, a leading Israeli infrastructure company to support its execution.

Israeli company donates GH¢1 million to support National Cathedral project

Former Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Dr Afari Donkor led the construction company and its Chairman, Eng. Yariv Brosh to present a GH¢1 million cheque to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Secretariat on Monday.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Opoku Onyinah received the cheque and thanked LESCO for its contribution to the project to honour God.

He entreated other foreign companies and organisations who believe in the purpose the project is aimed to serve to come on board to support it just like LESCO has done.

Eng. Yariv Brosh said his company’s decision to support the project was after President Akufo-Addo-led government announced its intent to construct it.

He added that while the company believes in honouring God with such a national asset, the donation also formed part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to communities within any county it operated in.

The initial budget for the National Cathedral was $250 million but the secretariat subsequently announced that it has been increased to $350 million.

It explained that the extra $100 million would be held in an endowment fund to serve financial support for the cathedral and its related activities.

