Israeli company donates GH¢1 million to support National Cathedral project

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Apostle Opoku Onyinah received the cheque and thanked LESCO for its contribution to the project to honour God.

He entreated other foreign companies and organisations who believe in the purpose the project is aimed to serve to come on board to support it just like LESCO has done.

Eng. Yariv Brosh said his company’s decision to support the project was after President Akufo-Addo-led government announced its intent to construct it.

He added that while the company believes in honouring God with such a national asset, the donation also formed part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) to communities within any county it operated in.

The initial budget for the National Cathedral was $250 million but the secretariat subsequently announced that it has been increased to $350 million.