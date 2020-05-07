According to him, it is totally out of place to compare a crisis which only caused social discomfort to another which is claiming lives.

The handling of the coronavirus pandemic has so far been politicized by both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has been a strong critic of government’s approach in fighting the pemdeic in a series of Live Facebook videos.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu

However, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also recently hit back, insisting the NPP has managed the pandemic better than the erstwhile NDC administration did with the power crisis during their tenure of office.

Reacting to this, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the Vice President’s comparison of both situations makes no sense.

“I have had occasion to say somewhere that, [what Bawumia did] is akin to inviting me to take part in a beauty contest with a woman. It is illogical and with the greatest of respect to him, it does not make sense,” he said on Citi TV.

“A power crisis is not the same as a global health pandemic for that reason, the responses to both are not the same.”

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu added: “The Vice President has gained notoriety for fabricating theories and foisting on the people of Ghana and abusing the confidence people will normally have in him. What did he seek to do that day by comparing a power crisis to a health pandemic?”