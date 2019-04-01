According to him, such people require special help rather than being convicted and confined to serve in prison.

Mr. Agalga, who is a Ranking Member for the Select Committee on Defence and Interior, said sending wee smokers to jail doesn’t solve the problem.

In his view, imprisoning addicts is not the way to go, adding that such a treatment rather worsens their situation.

“Evidence shows that those, who are incarcerated tend to smoke even more upon their release because they are addicted,” the legislator said, as quoted by GNA.

“…they are sick and even whiles in prison they try to find ways and means of getting the substance to smoke. So, it is clear the arrest and prosecution of drug addicts is not the way to go.”

Mr. Agalga appealed to Parliament to pass the Narcotics Control Commission Bill into law as soon as possible to decriminalize the use of Cannabis.

When passed into law, the Narcotic Control Commission Bill, (NCCB) 2015 will help Narcotic Control Board (NACOB) to properly combat illicit drugs in the country.

The MP’s call comes after many celebrities and social media commentators have called for the legalization of marijuana in the country.