He said it is not appropriate to condemn Kennedy Agyapong on the basis that he exposed the identity of Ahmed who worked with Anas Aremewayaw Anas to expose corruption in Ghana football titled #Number12.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale was killed in a gruesome murder at Madina, a suburb of Accra by assailants who were on motorbikes last week.

The 'Number 12' caught former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi and other football and match officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be bribe.

Lawyer for Anas Aremeyaw Anas has called for Kennedy Agyapong to be questioned following the murder.

Kissi Agyebeng said the maverick MP's incitement of the public against Ahmed cannot be ignored when investigations are open into the murder.

"He invited the world to beat him up and said he will pay for it and now he [Ahmed] has been killed…he has questions to answer," Agyebeng said.

Saani speaking in an interview on Accra FM said accusing the maverick MP of complicity in the murder case without any substantive evidence is unfair.

"His [Kennedy Agyapong's] rhetoric might have influenced somebody to do that but I think it will be an exaggeration and also unfair to accuse him of being behind the assassination. It is up to the security agencies to determine whether he had the ability to carry out that act but I think the investigations should be broadened," he said.