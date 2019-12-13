The policy tink tank scored the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 48% for its campaign promises fulfilment.
IMANI validated the promises made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 polls and how many of those promises have been accomplished three years on.
It assessed areas of governance, economy, social sector, infrastructure and human capital investment.
However, reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo said his government deserves more than IMANI’s 48.78% performance rating.
Speaking at an encounter with the media at the Jubilee House on Friday, he said his government deserves a score of at least 72% when it comes to its implementation of campaign promises.
“I disagree with the 48 assessment by IMANI. I think we deserve much higher. We are looking at 72,” the President told the media.
“We have a fundamental disagreement with that rating. Our figure is the one we are working with and it’s the right one.”
Friday’s encounter represents Akufo-Addo’s third since assuming office.