The policy tink tank scored the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 48% for its campaign promises fulfilment.

IMANI validated the promises made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 polls and how many of those promises have been accomplished three years on.

It assessed areas of governance, economy, social sector, infrastructure and human capital investment.

READ ALSO: IMANI scores NPP government 48% on campaign promises

Akufo-Addo at 3rd encounter with media

However, reacting to this, President Akufo-Addo said his government deserves more than IMANI’s 48.78% performance rating.

Speaking at an encounter with the media at the Jubilee House on Friday, he said his government deserves a score of at least 72% when it comes to its implementation of campaign promises.

“I disagree with the 48 assessment by IMANI. I think we deserve much higher. We are looking at 72,” the President told the media.

“We have a fundamental disagreement with that rating. Our figure is the one we are working with and it’s the right one.”

Friday’s encounter represents Akufo-Addo’s third since assuming office.