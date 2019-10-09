Speaking to the Sahara Reporters, the young reporter said she has been targeted by people who are not happy about the content of the documentary.

"I have received subtle threats since this work was completed but I am not bothered because the BBC takes the security of employees seriously,” she said.

"Before embarking on this project, the team prayed a lot and also sang because it helped to calm the nerves.

"But I had to go through the training I received over and over again because I wanted to get it right.”

BBC Africa Eye journalist, Kiki Mordi

The BBC’s undercover documentary, which was premiered on Monday, focuses on sexual harassment in two of West Africa’s most prestigious universities.

Some lecturers from the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Legos were captured allegedly seeking sexual favours from prospective students in exchange for good grades.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor of UG were both implicated in the documentary.

Nigerian lecturer Dr. Boniface Igbenehue was also immediately suspended by the University of Lagos.

On Tuesday, the University of Ghana also took steps to interdict Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor over their alleged conduct in the exposé.

In a statement, the University said it does not condone any form on sexual harassment and condemns such acts.

“The University of Ghana’s attention has been drawn to a BBC documentary entitled “Sex for Grades” Undercover in West African Universities fully aired in the evening of October7, 2019,” the statement said.

“We would like to state unequivocally that the university places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct, and condemn any of such acts.”