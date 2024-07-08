Decent jobs, digitalisation, education - 4 key promises Mahama made to the youth

1. Creating Decent Jobs

Mahama emphasised the importance of creating decent and sustainable jobs for the youth. He stated, "My government will prioritise decent and well-paying jobs by fostering a conducive environment for entrepreneurship and innovation. The government will not only tackle unemployment but will inspire a generation of change-makers and problem solvers."

2. Making Youth the Pioneers of Digitalisation

The former president promised to partner with tech start-ups and businesses to launch a digital jobs initiative aimed at creating at least 300,000 skilled employment opportunities for the youth in the digital sector. "Imagine this, 300,000 employment opportunities for our young people in a field they love and often excel at. Let these kids thrive; they are our future. My dearest young Ghanaians, I stand by you 100%," Mahama declared.

3. Maintaining and Improving Free SHS

Mahama highlighted the significance of the Free SHS policy in supporting the most vulnerable in society. Acknowledging its role in levelling the playing field for students from various backgrounds, he stressed his commitment to enhancing and sustaining the programme. "The Free SHS policy has come to stay, and I am committed to improving it," he said. "We must allow the stakeholders to freely talk about Free SHS. My commitment is to improve it for the betterment of all Ghanaians."

4. Collaborating with Universities to Build Hostels

Addressing the accommodation challenges faced by university students, Mahama proposed engaging the private sector to build hostels on university lands.

"The universities have lands, and we can engage the private sector to build hostels. The government alone cannot build the hostels for the students. If we apportion some lands in every university and invite people who want to invest in hostels to apply, we will allocate the lands fairly and transparently so our students can get accommodation," he explained.

With these pledges, Mahama aims to address key issues facing the youth, emphasising job creation, digital advancement, education, and accommodation.