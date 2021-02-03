The actor cum politician is celebrating his birthday today, February 3, 2021, as turns 37 years of age.

In a Twitter post, he shared photos of his visit to the Likpe Bala Community Clinic to donate medical items to the facility.

According to Dumelo, he donated syringes, Disp gloves, Examination lamps, Face masks, Zinc Oxide plasters and Gallons of sanitizers to the clinic.

“I celebrated my birthday this morning in my hometown Likpe Bala where I donated various medical items to the community Clinic,” he wrote.

“Some of the items include syringes, Disp gloves, Examination lamps, Face masks, Zinc Oxide plasters, Gallons of sanitizers and parazone etc.”

Dumelo dinates to Likpe Clinic

The 37-year-old contested for the Aywaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat but lost to incumbent MP, Lydia Alhassan.

However, he has still been very outspoken on national matters and even joined calls for government to absorb the fees of tertiary students.