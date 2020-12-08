The actor cum politician is seeking to unseat the NPP’s Lydia Alhassan, who is the incumbent MP.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is one of the most keenly contested in this year’s election, with the battle catching the eyes of many Ghanaians.

John Dumelo on campaign

“We have done well, and at the end of the day, the one with the highest majority will win. It is looking good for us, both parliamentary and presidential per our internal checks. I think and I know and also hope that we come out victorious,” Dumelo told Accra-based Citi FM.

“But of course, we will have to wait until the collation is over and the EC finally declares.”

This comes after incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan announced herself as winner of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary contest.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: "Thank you God for an answered prayer. Thank you Ayawaso West Wuogon for this Victory. I take my scripture from Proverbs 21:31".

Meanwhile, collation of votes is still ongoing in the constituency, with the Electoral Commission yet to announce the official results.