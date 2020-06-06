In a video that has gone viral, he is spotted helping drivers navigate their way by directing traffic at the junction.

The 35-year-old is aiming to becoming Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, in which Adjiringanor is located.

Dumelo supported constituents with sanitizers and other products during the Coronavirus lockdown period.

He also recently supported a group of students who are into the production of locally-made liquid soap by buying gallons of their product.

In his latest move, though, the actor cum politician was seen directing traffic at the Adjiringanor junction.

A part of the video also captured him helping push a taxi which seemed to have developed a fault in the middle of the road.

Watch the video below: