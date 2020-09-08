John Mahama said the next NDC government will also change the current climate of fear within the media.

Ahmed Suale, who was a key member of Tiger Eye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra in January 2019.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.

NDC presidential candidate John Mahama and running mate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman

The deceased played a key role in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary which exposed widespread corruption in Ghana football.

Meanwhile, JB Danquah, who was the MP for Abuakwa North Constituency, was also killed in his home four years ago.

Both murders remain unresolved, although some suspects have been arrested and are currently facing a court.

Speaking at the NDC’s manifesto launch on Monday, Mahama said he will investigate both murders should he be voted as President.

“We will conduct investigations into the assassination of Ahmed Suale and other unresolved cases,” the former President said.

“We will change the current climate of fear, intimidation and harassment of the media."

The NDC’s manifesto launch was held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).