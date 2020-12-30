The NDC presidential candidate said the party will continue to use all legitimate means to demand the enforcement of the rule of law.

The NDC is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s successful re-election after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

On Wednesday, the NDC confirmed that it has formally petitioned the Supreme Court in its bid to overturn the presidential results.

In a Twitter post, Mahama noted that despite the party’s decision to proceed to court, it will continue to protest.

“The National Democratic Congress has decided to proceed to the Supreme Court to contest the results of the rigged elections of December 7. The decision follows a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our party on Tuesday in Accra,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“While in court, the NDC will continue all legitimate actions, including protests, to demand the enforcement of the rule of law and protection of life and property of the good people of Ghana.”

Meanwhile, Akua Donkor, the flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has petitioned the Supreme Court to throw out the NDC’s suit challenging the outcome of the 2020 general elections.

Petitioning the Supreme Court, Akua Donkor said the EC did a very “good job” and urged the court to throw out the NDC’s case.

“l am therefore by this letter appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Party because it is never true that Mrs. Jean Mensa stole votes for his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all efforts made by Mrs. Jean Mensa on the declaration is true and clear but the NDC Party is just throwing stones in the eyes Ghanaians,” a section of the petition read.