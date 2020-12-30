The party is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s successful re-election after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

In a statement, the party said it filed the suit after auditing the results of the election and having “extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party.”

READ ALSO: Nobody can ban us from protesting - Otokunor calls Police's bluff

It added that the petition details “serious violations of the 1992 Constitution by the Electoral Commission and its Chairperson and Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, Mrs. Jean Adukwei Mensa in the conduct of their constitutional and legal responsibilities.”

The NDC is, therefore, seeking the Supreme Court to declare the 2020 presidential result as “unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.”

President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term as President after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.