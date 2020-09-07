Mahama said a land for the airport project in the region was acquired under the erstwhile NDC government.

According to him, the next NDC government will continue the project and see to its completion.

Mahama said this during Monday’s launch of the NDC’s manifesto for the December elections at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

He added that the airports in Kumasi and Sunyani will also be expanded to accommodate bigger aircrafts.

“We’ll build an airport in the Upper East region. A land was acquired during my previous administration and we’ll continue it,” the former President said.

“[We’ll] extend the runway of the Kumasi International Airport to accommodate bigger aircrafts. Upgrade the Sunyani airport, engineer and construct major markets, starting with Aflao, Mankesim, Techiman and Kintampo.”