Supporters of the party have been hitting the streets to protest the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections.

Following protests in Accra and Takoradi, the latest protest took place on the streets of Kumasi over the weekend.

Holding placards with various messages against the EC, they could also be heard chanting ‘no Mahama, no peace’.

READ ALSO: Kumasi: NDC supporters chant ‘no Mahama, no peace’ as they protest election verdict

Reacting to the spate of protests against the EC, Mahama called on his supporters to manifest their displeasure in a peaceful manner.

The NDC presidential candidate also lauded the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) for recognising the “protests as an instrument of democratic expression.”

“I commend the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) for the recognition of protests as an instrument of democratic expression,” Mahama wrote on Facebook.

“Elections can be emotive and the EC's incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens.”

He added: “It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa.

“I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC's conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful.”

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the NDC of being behind the recent spate of fires hitting markets.

According to the NPP, the NDC is inciting its supporters to start the fires as part of protests against the 2020 election results.

In a statement, the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said he has no doubt that the NDC is behind recent fires.

“The NPP has noted with grave concerns and revulsion, the increasing spate of market fires being experienced across the country in recent times,” a section of the statement said.

“The sheer rampancy and coincidence with which the markets are burning, coupled with the constant threats by some elements of the opposition to burn markets in order to drum home their concerns over the outcome of the 2020 general elections, leaves no lingering doubt that they are behind these arson attacks,” it added.