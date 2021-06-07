RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jomoro MP donates 20 sewing machines to graduates of Ghana National Association of Tailors and Dressmakers

The MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Toffey, donated 20 pieces of sewing machines to 20 graduates of the Ghana National Association of Tailors and Dressmakers (GNATD) of the Half-Assini zone, in Half-Assini.

Jomoro MP donates 20 sewing machines to Ghana National Association of Tailors and Dressmakers
The MP congratulated the graduates for 3 years of sacrifice and training at a ceremony on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

She also assured them of her continuous support. The MP further reiterated that designers are among the best paid workers in the world and therefore advised the graduates to build on their craft to yield the best out of it.

She urged the graduates to use social media to extend their reach to customers all over the world.

Ms Elizabeth Ackachie who received the items on behalf of the graduates thanked the honourable legislator for her benevolence and prayed for the MP's continuous support to the association.

Also present at the ceremony were the former Presiding Member for Jomoro, George Blay Morkeh and some Assembly Members in Jomoro.

