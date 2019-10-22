Together with its Hungarian Partners, Pureco, the Jospong group concluded discussions and signed a €20.2 million Euros contract that will see the construction of the Takoradi and Tamale Waste Water Treatment Plants which will treat wastewater from faecal waste into reusable water in these two cities. An additional € 100,000 Euros Grant was signed for the Zoomlion Foundation for the implementation of the Pureco Education Partnership Project (PEP Project)

The Plants to be constructed in Takoradi and Tamale would be managed by Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group and would have the capacity to treat 1,000m3 of waste water every day. The Takoradi and Tamale water treatment plants when completed is expected to create about 1,000 direct and indirect jobs in each city where fecal waste treatment facilities are currently nonexistent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony which was held in Budapest, Hungary, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, thanked the Governments of Ghana and Hungary for their various roles in securing the facility. He also thanked the partners from Pureco for their partnership that is fostering Development and improving the lives of people in Ghana.

In attendance was Ghana’s Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah who reassured the Government of Hungary of their support as a Government and pledged to supervise the activities of the Jospong Group to ensure that the projects are executed to the satisfaction of both Governments. The Honourable Minister congratulated the Jospong Group for such a great achievement and encouraged the Group to continue to raise the flag of Ghana high both Locally and internationally.

Cross Section of audience at the Signing Ceremony

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. István Joó, Deputy State Secretary for Export Development at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “Considering the transformations taking place globally and the increase in Public Private Partnerships to bring about Development, this collaboration will be a win-win situation for not just both companies but for both countries.

€ 100,000 Euros Pureco Education Partnership Project (PEP Project)

In another development, The Parties collaborating for the implementation of the wastewater treatment plants in Ghana, Jospong and Pureco, are also focusing on social intervention as a tool of sustainable development. This collaboration has led to the introduction of the educational partnership program in Ghana to strengthen achievements in terms of environmentally conscious society for a sustainable future.

As a result of this collaboration, a € 100,000 Euros Grant has been secured for the Zoomlion Foundation for the implementation of the Pureco Education Partnership Project (PEP Project)

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong explained that the project is aimed at raising awareness amongst School going children in Ghana on the need to Protect Water. He further explained the project which is being handled by the CSR arm of Zoomlion/Jospong Group Ghana Limited, will focus on raising awareness of children (between ages 10-14) in pre-selected schools in order to increase their water-related knowledge and form their attitude towards nature and environment.

It will also aim at establishing a special group of local teachers and coordinators by providing detailed educational training for them on water, water-related educational possibilities (train-the-trainers) in order to achieve the objectives of the PEPP program.

PEPP program will also see to the training employees of Zoomlion Ghana Limited to maintain and operate the waste water treatment plant being established across the country

Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong mentioned that further details on the implementation of the project will be on the Zoomlion Website - www.zoomlionghana.com. He assured Ghanaians that the Group will not relent in its efforts to provide Sustainable Waste Management Solutions and improve the lives of the people in Ghana and Africa!